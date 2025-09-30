Record-breaking turnout for Open Evening highlights Garibaldi School’s success

The Garibaldi School in Mansfield – part of Nova Education Trust – welcomed nearly 550 families to its Year 5/6 Open Evening, the school’s highest turnout in its history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high demand for this important night in the school calendar reflects the growing interest from the local community and beyond - and highlights their strong reputation for delivering excellence in education.

Visitors were welcomed into a lively and engaging atmosphere, with prospective parents and pupils praising both the warm reception and the breadth of engaging activities on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening was supported and brought to life by a dedicated and enthusiastic team of student volunteers, who led tours, answered questions and shared their personal experiences of school life.

The Garibaldi School

One parent said that their "professionalism, enthusiasm and pride in their school left a lasting impression on us”.

Interactive sessions showcased the creativity and variety of the curriculum. Highlights included PE multi-skills activities, an English mystery-solving challenge, hands-on programming in Computer Science and keyring-making in Business Studies.

Each department offered engaging experiences designed to give visitors a real insight into the opportunities available and an authentic taste of school life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher, Paddy Cassidy, said: “The students represented the school with pride and maturity. It was inspiring to see so many of them take on leadership roles and speak so passionately about their favourite areas of study, whilst demonstrating the ethos of the school - Pride Respect Achieve.

“This special evening was a testament to the hard work of staff, the leadership of our students and the strong community spirit that runs through our school. We are all immensely proud of the work we do every day and are thrilled to have had the opportunity to share that with so many families.”

To complete the evening, catering partner Aspens provided taster pots from the school menu, giving families a flavour of the high-quality meals enjoyed by students daily.

This record-breaking open evening highlighted the opportunities available for all students and demonstrated their commitment to academic excellence and creativity at the Garibaldi School.

To find out more about The Garibaldi School visit the website at www.garibaldischool.co.uk.