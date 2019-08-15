'Record breaking' results for A-level pupils across Mansfield and Ashfield

Headteachers and school staff across Nottinghamshire heaped praise on their “fantastic” A-level pupils as students across the country received their exam results.

Mansfield and Ashfield schools saw some higher-than-average results against the national picture, with some schools breaking records in the number of A* to C pass grades.

Jake Stephenson and Olivia Richardson, of Samworth Church Academy.

But the national scene saw an unexpected fall in the number of higher grade passes, with 25.5 per cent of UK entries awarded an A or A* - its lowest since 2007 when 25.3 per cent made the grade.

READ MORE:

Sky's the limit for Brunts Academy pupils who celebrate 'fantastic' A-level results

Dukeries pupils build on successes to provide great A-level results for Ollerton school

However, The Minster School in Southwell bucked this trend, with almost 50 per cent of students achieving A* to B grades and 95 per cent achieving three A-level passes.

Mr Parris, headteacher, said : “Seeing students so happy makes all the hard work worthwhile.

Ashfield School pupild celebrate their results.

“Our year 13 students are now looking forward to their next chapters and I am pleased we have been able to help them on their way.”

READ MORE:

Samworth Church Academy pupils 'happy and excited' by A-level results

Clean sweep of passes at Ashfield School on A-level results day



The Garibaldi School in Forest Town has also praised its students for their results, achieving an overall 100 per cent pass rate.

Joseph Whitaker pupils celebrate their results.

On its website, a spokesman said: “Congratulations to our sixth form students on their success.

“They have achieved 100 per cent pass rate and the highest average point score the school has ever seen.

“We are delighted that the majority of our students’ success means that they can move onto their chosen university courses, apprenticeships or enter the world of work.”

Ruth Farrall, head of school at All Saints Catholic Academy in Mansfield, also congratulated all students at her academy for their successes in this year's results.

Pupils from The Brunts Academy celebrate their results.

She said: "We would like to congratulate its year 13 students who have performed well in this year’s exams. More than 20 per cent of the grades awarded were A to A* and 95 per cent of our students achieved an A-level pass of A* to E.

"We wish our students the best of luck; many are going to university, including Cambridge, and we hope they thrive in their higher education opportunities and for those entering further training or employment. We wish them well."

READ MORE:

LIVE: Mansfield and Ashfield schools celebrate some 'outstanding' A-level results

Durham, Liverpool and Loughborough on horizon for Joseph Whitaker A-level students



And year 13 pupils at The Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth also showed just how bright they are - achieving a staggering 94 per cent A* to C pass rate.

Michael Croft, deputy headteacher with responsibility for the sixth form, said: "I am really proud of our students.

The Minster School pupil Lucy Tipple and her mum celebrate results day.

"They have worked tirelessly hard to achieve an excellent set of examination results which will serve them well as they prepare for their next steps of university, apprenticeships or employment."

Sutton Community Academy also registered its "best ever" A-level results day, while Quarrydale Academy also achieved its first ever pupil attending Oxford University.

The Brunts Academy in Mansfield secured a 99.6 per cent pass rate, with pupils praised for their "dedication", and students at Samworth Church Academy also had a lot to shout about.

READ MORE:

Record breaking A-level results day for Sutton Community Academy

Quarrydale students celebrate A-level results - including first student to get into Oxford