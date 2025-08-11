Receiving your exam results on Thursday? Here’s how NTU Mansfield can help with your next steps

Students looking to decide their next steps after receiving their exam results this week and next are invited to visit NTU Mansfield where staff will be on hand to make on-the-spot offers to begin studying at the university in September.

Staff will be available in University Centre at NTU Mansfield on the following dates and times:

·14 August 2025, 9 am – 3 pm – Drop in

·15 August 2025, 11 am – 12 noon – Bookable slot

·18 August 2025, 11 am – 12 noon – Bookable slot

·21 August 2025, 11 am – 12 noon – Bookable slot

During these times, prospective students also have the opportunity to take a site tour around the teaching and learning facilities.

Limited places are available for NTU Mansfield courses for September 2025, with entry requirements starting from 48 UCAS Tariff points. Details of the courses available and the latest entry requirements are available on the NTU Mansfield course pages.

