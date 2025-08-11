Receiving your exam results on Thursday? Here’s how NTU Mansfield can help with your next steps

NTU Mansfield is open for applications for courses starting in September 2025

Students looking to decide their next steps after receiving their exam results this week and next are invited to visit NTU Mansfield where staff will be on hand to make on-the-spot offers to begin studying at the university in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff will be available in University Centre at NTU Mansfield on the following dates and times:

·14 August 2025, 9 am – 3 pm – Drop in

·15 August 2025, 11 am – 12 noon – Bookable slot

·18 August 2025, 11 am – 12 noon – Bookable slot

·21 August 2025, 11 am – 12 noon – Bookable slot

During these times, prospective students also have the opportunity to take a site tour around the teaching and learning facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited places are available for NTU Mansfield courses for September 2025, with entry requirements starting from 48 UCAS Tariff points. Details of the courses available and the latest entry requirements are available on the NTU Mansfield course pages.