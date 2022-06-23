Ravenshead school's delight at Ofsted praise after good rating

Ravenshead CE Primary School has been given a ‘good’ rating from education watchdog Ofsted following a two-day visit – with inspectors praising the ‘nurturing school’ and its positive relationships.

Their newly published report says: “Pupils get on well with each other. They enjoy working with the adults in school. One pupil said ‘it’s a nice environment, there’s always someone to help you’.”

The report said behaviour around school is positive, leaders are ‘ambitious for pupils to do well’ and children learn a ‘broad and well-planned curriculum’.

Emma Johnson, Ravenshead CE Primary headteacher, celebrates its good Ofsted report with pupils Jake Foley, Ava Bytheway, Alfie Nurse and Harvey Evans.

It said: “Older pupils develop a love of reading. The weekly raffle tickets and online awards motivate them to read often and widely. They are familiar with a range of authors.”

Emma Johnson, headteacher of the Swinton Rise school, said: “We are incredibly proud the inspectors were able to clearly see and feel the nurturing ethos within the school and the positive relationships which exist between us all.

Mrs Johnson took over as headteacher of the 403-pupil school in April 2020, just as it went into lockdown.

She said: “Despite the restrictions of the pandemic, the inspectors were able to see that the school has continued to develop and improve over the last two years.”

Inspectors were full of praise for the school’s woodland area, where children follow a special outdoors curriculum, learning skills such as tying knots and building shelters, as well as, Mrs Johnson said, being able to ‘develop their confidence, independence and social skills’.

The report said: “The children are proud of the school’s woodland area. They enjoy learning outdoors, whatever the weather. Pupils talk enthusiastically about den-building, using the mud kitchen and exploring the area with their friends.”

To further improve, school leaders were urged to improve safeguarding record keeping, embed and refine the curriculum and ensure the reading curriculum is well planned.

Mrs Johnson said: “We are lucky to have an incredibly supportive community of parents and families who spoke very positively about the school and its recent achievements.

“As the report states, as a staff team we have an ‘ambitious vision for the school’ and are confident the school will continue to flourish and develop over the coming months and years.”