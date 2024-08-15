Queen Elizabeth’s Academy celebrates diverse paths to success on A level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queen Elizabeth Academy in Mansfield, part of Diverse Academies Trust, today saw students and staff celebrating as A level results were revealed. The academy is particularly proud to celebrate the diversity of destinations for those extending their education. Two of its standout students, Cody Thompson and Jessica Foulds, are embarking on unique and exciting journeys that reflect their individual strengths and passions.

Cody Thompson has demonstrated remarkable perseverance throughout his academic journey. Despite finding A level studies challenging, Cody stayed committed and is pleased with his results, with particular strengths in his extended project qualification (EPQ) and in applied science, for which he achieved a merit. Cody has secured a place at Inspire to study hospitality and catering, where he is eager to channel his creativity and passion for the industry. Reflecting on his experience, Cody said, "I found the A level studies hard but stuck with it, and I'm pleased with my results."

Jessica Foulds also reflects the diversity of success, having studied English literature, history, geography and the EPQ. Jessica is excited about her next chapter, having been accepted to Nottingham Trent University to study music performance. "I am pleased with my results and looking forward to my next steps at university," Jessica shared, ready to pursue her passion for music.

At Queen Elizabeth's Academy, we recognise that success looks different for every student. Whether pursuing university education, vocational training, or other opportunities, finding the right path is key to future happiness and achievement. We are proud to support all our students, whatever their next steps, and to celebrate their wide ranging paths to success.

Cody Thompson, A level student at Queen Elizabeth's Academy

Cody and Jessica’s journeys highlight the importance of perseverance, self-discovery, and choosing paths that align with their interests and strengths. As they move forward, their stories serve as inspiring examples of how success is not one-size-fits-all, but rather a unique journey for each individual.

Following today’s results, Donna Percival, principal, said: “I am so proud of our students’ hard work during their time at the academy and in our sixth form, and am pleased to see great individual successes being celebrated today. We are delighted that the efforts of these students have been recognised. Everyone at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy wishes them the very best for their bright futures ahead.”