Queen Elizabeth's students say No To Hate

Students from Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Mansfield, part of Diverse Academies, attended the No to Hate conference at the National Holocaust Centre in Laxton as part of the Building a Stronger Britain Together project.

This important project is bringing together students from 40 academies and schools throughout the UK, aimed at raising awareness of prejudice, stereotyping and hate crime.

The twelve academy ambassadors who attended the conference.

Back in July, 140 students participated in workshops held at the school that explored these societal issues.

Twelve students were then selected to become the academy’s ambassadors for the project who attended the conference.

In a powerful and hard-hitting session, the students listened to ex-EDL (English Defence League) regional organiser Ivan Humble talk about how he became involved with the EDL and how he managed to break free and engage with communities that he had previously alienated.

They also listened to the story of Sophie Lancaster who was murdered simply for being a Goth to gain further insight into the ways in which hate crime can be perpetrated.

James Griffiths, humanities teacher at Queen Elizabeth’s said: “We have been privileged to be part of this important project, raising awareness of these important issues in young people.

The conference was an enlightening experience for our students and staff, with important messages about inclusion that we will embed at our academy.”

As well as attending the conference sessions, the students also created short social media films that will be used at Queen Elizabeth’s to raise awareness of hate crime, together with creating and signing the No to Hate pledge.