Quarrydale students celebrate A-level results - including first student to get into Oxford

Quarrydale students are celebrating receiving their A-level results after waiting anxiously for weeks to hear the news.

Bryony Toon, from Sutton, became Quarrydale Academy's first student to get into the University of Oxford.

Bryony Toon, the first ever Quarrydale student to get into Oxford and Anoosha Khan who is going to the University of Manchester.

The 18-year-old said she cried when she first saw her results and is excited to get into her first choice university.

She said: "I'm in a bit of shock."

She got an A in history, B in English literature, A* psychology and A in politics.

She is set to study law with EU studies, but has no plans for after university yet.

Caitlin Simpson, from Sutton, is set to study primary teaching at Nottingham Trent University.

Anoosha Khan, from Pinxton, got a A* in psychology, A in biology and an A in chemistry.

She is now set to study medicine at the University of Manchester.

The 18-year-old said: "I do like psychology, it is what I am interested in, but I couldn't say what I wanted to do until I do work experience.

"I did not expect to do this well - I was in disbelief. I never got an A in chemistry before so I was not expecting it."

Greg Jaworek is off to the University of Manchester.

Greg Jaworek, aged 18, from Sutton, said: "I did quite well, I'm going to the university I was going for.

"I fell pretty good. Exams were a lot of stress put it paid off."

Greg is now going to the University of Manchester to study physics and maths.

He is also planning to do a masters at the university too.

He got a A* in maths, A in physics and B in further maths.

She said: "I can't quite believe it, I didn't think I'd done it."

She got a distinction in health and social care, distinction-merit in applied science, merit in working in health and social care and pass in principles and application of science.