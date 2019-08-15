Quarrydale students celebrate A-level results - including first student to get into Oxford

Quarrydale students are celebrating receiving their A-level results after waiting anxiously for weeks to hear the news.
Bryony Toon, from Sutton, became Quarrydale Academy's first student to get into the University of Oxford.
The 18-year-old said she cried when she first saw her results and is excited to get into her first choice university.
She said: "I'm in a bit of shock."
She got an A in history, B in English literature, A* psychology and A in politics.
She is set to study law with EU studies, but has no plans for after university yet.
Anoosha Khan, from Pinxton, got a A* in psychology, A in biology and an A in chemistry.
She is now set to study medicine at the University of Manchester.
The 18-year-old said: "I do like psychology, it is what I am interested in, but I couldn't say what I wanted to do until I do work experience.
"I did not expect to do this well - I was in disbelief. I never got an A in chemistry before so I was not expecting it."
Greg Jaworek, aged 18, from Sutton, said: "I did quite well, I'm going to the university I was going for.
"I fell pretty good. Exams were a lot of stress put it paid off."
Greg is now going to the University of Manchester to study physics and maths.
He is also planning to do a masters at the university too.
He got a A* in maths, A in physics and B in further maths.
Caitlin Simpson, from Sutton, is set to study primary teaching at Nottingham Trent University.
She said: "I can't quite believe it, I didn't think I'd done it."
She got a distinction in health and social care, distinction-merit in applied science, merit in working in health and social care and pass in principles and application of science.