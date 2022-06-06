Pupils party as Forest Town school celebrate Queen's Platinum jubilee

Pupils at Abbey Primary School, Stuart Avenue, enjoyed a party after a week of taking part in creative activities relating to the seven decades of the Queen’s reign.

Children and staff arrived in party clothes, fancy dress from the era or wearing the colours of the Union flag, while a whole school assembly got everyone into a royal mood.

Each year group presented their learning to the rest of the school, talking about their activities and sharing examples of artwork, songs, knowledge quizzes and computing projects to name a few.

Pupils at Abbey Primary School learned all about the Queen's jubilee as they celebrated the milestone event.

Nicola Green, deputy headteacher, said: “It was a brilliantly British street-party style lunchtime experience took place where, after choosing from a selection of sandwiches, crisps and traditional cakes, the children enjoyed lunch in the sunshine surrounded by their friends and all the staff at Abbey.

“In the afternoon, the excitement and a magical community feeling grew as parents and other family members joined the children for a playground afternoon tea in the sunshine. “The children couldn’t wait to showcase the culmination of their hard work with their very enthusiastic audience. Iconic songs (and dance moves) from the decades were performed by each year group in chronological order as the crowd sang, clapped and danced along.

“We had a lovely day with lots of community involvement and it was wonderful to see the children enjoying a taste of normality after such a different couple of years.”

The day was rounded off by a rendition of the National Anthem.