Pupils celebrate Mansfield's first female Mayor to mark 65 years of education at school

It was a special day at Wainwright Primary Academy as pupils and staff celebrated the academy being open for 65 years by holding ‘Ethel Wainwright Day’.

The original founder of the academy, Ethel Wainwright, which the Mansfield school is named after, was a prominent and exceptional woman in the Mansfield area.

Ethel Wainwright Day

A strong supporter of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, Ethel possessed a great determination and pioneering spirit which led her to achieve many ‘firsts’ in her lifetime including being the first Lady Mayor of Mansfield, first Lady Chairman of Education Committee, first Lady Councillor and first Lady Magistrate in the 1920's.

Activities in classrooms centred on the heritage of the academy and of Ethel herself, with pupils from all year groups create portraits of our founder, judged in a competition by Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP.

Mr Bradley was joined by councillor Marion Bradshaw on the day, October 18.

Mr Jon Chapman, school principle said: “It is very important for children at Wainwright Primary to understand about our heritage and place in Mansfield’s history books.

Mr Bradley cutting the cake.

"Learning about what an incredible woman Ethel Wainwright was and the impact she had on so many lives is also crucial – we emphasise to children that they should always have high aspirations and Ethel’s achievements are testament to where determination, talent and drive can get you.

"We wouldn’t be here without her, so we are proud to celebrate her life and name today.”

Pupils at Wainwright also performed songs from the 1950s for our guests, and the culmination of the day saw Mr Bradley cut a celebratory cake ahead of an afternoon tea organised by the academy’s PTA.