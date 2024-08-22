Pupils at The Brunts Academy enjoy GCSE success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils and staff at The Brunts Academy, located on Park Avenue and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating their GCSE results today.

The Academy is pleased to announce a year of brilliant results for pupils. The whole Academy community is incredibly proud of its pupils, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their A Levels at the Academy.

While all pupils have done well, there have been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Jack Cook, who achieved an impressive grade 9 in biology, physics, chemistry, history and maths; a distinction* in business; and grade 8 in English and statistics.

Madeline Stainton celebrates GCSE results day at The Brunts Academy

· Madeline Stainton, who excelled with a grade 9 in French and history; alongside grade 8s in biology, chemistry, English, physics and sociology.

· Ruby Teal, who celebrates a grade 9 in biology and English literature; grade 8 in chemistry, geography, maths, physics and sociology; and a grade 7 in English language.

Rachel Sutcliffe, Principal at The Brunts Academy, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our pupils and their fantastic GCSE results this year. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication have truly paid off, and we celebrate each and every one of them. These results reflect not only individual success but also the collective effort of our teaching staff, parents and carers and community. We are excited to see what the future holds for our pupils as they embark on their next educational journey.”