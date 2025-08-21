Pupils at The Brunts Academy enjoy GCSE results day

Pupils and staff at The Brunts Academy, located on Park Avenue and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating GCSE results today.

Celebrating another year of strong results, the entire community is incredibly proud of its pupils, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their A Levels at the Academy.

While all pupils have done well, there have been some wonderful individual performances. These include:

Samuel Allfree, who successfully achieved grade 9s in computer science, maths, biology, chemistry, physics and statistics; and grade 8s in English literature, English language and Spanish. Additionally, Samuel also achieved a Distinction* in sport science.

Mia Banton, who celebrates grade 9s in maths, biology, chemistry, physics and Spanish; and grade 8s in design technology, English language, geography and statistics; and a grade 9 in English literature.

Zachary Rowbottom, who received grade 9s in computer science, maths, biology, chemistry, physics and Spanish. He also achieved grade 8s in geography and statistics and a grade 6 in English literature.

Finn Newton, who is delighted to receive grade 9s in computer science, maths, chemistry and physics; and grade 8s in history, biology, Spanish and statistics; and a grade 6 in English literature. Finn also self-studied astronomy, achieving a grade 8 in this subject.

Zachary Rowbottom and Finn Newton receive their GCSE results today. Photo: Greenwood Academies Trust

Chris Fisher, Executive Principal at The Brunts Academy, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our pupils this year. Their determination, resilience and the way they have encouraged and supported one another has been truly inspiring. These fantastic results are a reflection not only of the pupils’ hard work, but also of the dedication and commitment of our wonderful staff, who have guided and supported them every step of the way. We are also deeply grateful to our parents and families, whose encouragement and belief have been invaluable throughout this journey.

“These results open doors to so many exciting opportunities. We are delighted that so many of our pupils will be joining our Sixth Form to build on this success and embrace new challenges. For those taking apprenticeships or other pathways, we know they will continue to flourish and achieve great things.”