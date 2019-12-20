Pupils at Mansfield Woodhouse school impress with 'magical' Christmas performances

Youngsters at a Mansfield Woodhouse school impressed with a special Christmas show.

Pupils at Peafield Lane Academy, on Litton Road, performed the musical Elf for their Christmas show.

Children at Peafield Lane Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse, performed Buddy the Elf for their Christmas show.

Andrew Dallison, school head of lower Key Stage 2, said: “All of the children worked extremely hard to produce an outstanding version of Elf the Musical.

“They performed the show three times to the parents; putting in a magical performance on each occasion.

“A huge congratulations to all of those involved in organising the whole event.”