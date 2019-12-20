Pupils at Mansfield Woodhouse school impress with 'magical' Christmas performances

Youngsters at a Mansfield Woodhouse school impressed with a special Christmas show.
Pupils at Peafield Lane Academy, on Litton Road, performed the musical Elf for their Christmas show.
Andrew Dallison, school head of lower Key Stage 2, said: “All of the children worked extremely hard to produce an outstanding version of Elf the Musical.
“They performed the show three times to the parents; putting in a magical performance on each occasion.
“A huge congratulations to all of those involved in organising the whole event.”