Pupils at a Mansfield school embraced World Book Day with amazing fancy dress costumes

Highlights at Crescent Primary School, Booth Crescent, Mansfield, included The Cat in the Hat, Where’s Wally, numerous Hogwarts students from Harry Potter, Willy Wonka and a Wonka choocolate bar, Princess Anna from Frozen, the Demon Dentist, Mary Poppins and many more.

Paul Matthews, Crescent assistant headteacher, said: “The pupils really enjoyed celebrating World Book Day this year.

“There were some amazing book-related costumes, but more importantly lots of book-talk, listening to stories and deciding which free books to get with our World Book Day vouchers.”

World Book day was created by UNESCO in 1995 to celebrate books and authors and encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

In England, it is celebrated on the first Thursday in March every year,

