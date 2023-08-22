Freya Meakin and Fynnlay Bardgett showing off their amazing A Level grades at Hall Park Academy.

A Level results day on Thursday, August 17, marked the culmination of years of study for dozens of students at schools in the area.

Celebrations took place at Hall Park Academy as students anxiously opened their envelopes.

One student who was delighted with her results was head girl Freya Meakin, who achieved A*AB and will now go on to study biomedical sciences at the University of Bath.

Thomas Utley celebrating his top grades and being accepted to the University of Cambridge.

She said: “I am delighted with my grades and excited to be going to the University of Bath. Thank you to everybody for their support.”

Meanwhile Fynnlay Bardgett achieved AAC and is set to start a prestigious degree apprenticeship in nuclear business with Rolls Royce in September.

He achieved one of 33 places from around 10,000 applications.

Fynnlay said: “I am buzzing about my results and can’t wait to start something completely new, that I never thought I’d do.

Glenis Thompson was justifiably proud of her son James after his IT course success.

“Thank you to all of my teachers, who put in extra hours, to help me achieve above my expectations.”

Mr Crossley, headteacher, said: “We are delighted with the A Level and BTEC results that our students have achieved this summer.

“This is the culmination of much hard work by students and staff.

“This is the first set of formal public examinations that these students have sat. We are extremely proud that so many of them will go on to their first choice destinations.

“We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile at West Nottinghamshire College, 24-year-old James Thompson, from Underwood, was proud to achieve a double distinction in an advanced diploma in IT.

He said: “I was hoping to get a distinction and a merit but ended up with a double distinction, which is amazing based on my expectations.”

James is one of six siblings, and his equally proud mum Glenis insisted his exam results were great news for him and the whole family.

Glenis said: “Once James found his love of computers and joined the course, that’s when he really took off – he found his niche.