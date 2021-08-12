After a successful A Level results day on Tuesday, schools opened up to students once again to collect GCSE results.

With grades again being submitted to exam boards via teachers’ assessments, pupils were hoping to see their hard work pay off.

The Brunts Academy in Mansfield saw 194 of its students achieve qualifications including at least a standard pass in English and maths, with 100 per cent progressing onto employment, education or training.

Samworth Academy students celebrating their results

Carl Atkin, principal, said: “We’re blown away with the fantastic set of results we’ve seen from our students today.

"Despite the uncertainty of the last 18 months, they have continued to show our values of resilience, ambition and endeavour and we could not be prouder of their achievements.

"It’s a testament to the excellent staff we have here and without their enthusiasm and hard work, our successes would not have been possible.”

The Dukeries Academy, in Ollerton, say their students’ results reflect their ‘outstanding dedication’ and commitment.Ged Rae, principal of the academy said: “I am delighted by the achievements of our incredible students.

Students from Ashfield School with their results

"Working with our highly committed staff, they have achieved the success that their hard work and determination most certainly deserved.

“I wish them well and I look forward to welcoming many of them back in September as they continue their learning journey.”

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy were also celebrating impressive outcomes.

Principal, Kimberley Willmot, said: “I am thrilled that, despite the unprecedented challenges our students have faced, their determination and hard work has paid off with a brilliant set of results.

Sutton Community Academy students

"I wish each and every one of our students the best of luck with their next steps and am certain that bright futures lie ahead for all of them.”

Ashfield School in Kirkby were celebrating another successful day.

Ashfield’s head teacher, John Maher, said: “Today, we celebrate the hard work of our Year 11 students, who individually and collectively have adapted so well to a difficult year and

achieved excellent results.

West Nottinghamshire College students with their results.

"We look forward to welcoming many of our Year 11 students back into Ashfield Post 16 in September.”

All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy congratulated their Year 11 students on their ‘fantastic’ performance in GCSE and vocational courses this academic year.

A spokesperson said: “Through the most challenging of circumstances, the resilience and perseverance of our pupils has made the staff incredibly proud and their efforts have been greatly rewarded with a fantastic set of results.”

Sutton Community Academy also commented on the ‘profoundly challenging’ year students had faced.

Patrick Butterell, principal, said: I am absolutely thrilled with our outcomes and am so proud of what all of our students have achieved in what has been a challenging year.

"Thank you to our families, staff and the wider school community for their continued support.”

Jordan Naivalu, Jack Tyler, Curtis Young and Max Ward from Garibaldi school

At The Garibaldi School, James Aldred, head of school, also remarked on the resilience of his pupils.

He said: “Despite the potential adversity posed to learners this year, our students have shown great resilience, determination and commitment.

"Students have worked tirelessly in lessons and with their teachers throughout the pandemic and have risen to the challenge by demonstrating outstanding attitudes to learning.

"I am really proud of how students have been motivated to demonstrate their capabilities.

"I wish all our students the very best in the next part of their journeys.”

Samworth Church Academy were equally proud of their students’ achievements.

Principal at the academy, Lisa McVeigh, said: “In another unusual year, we are extremely proud of them and how they have approached their studies since returning from the second lockdown.

"As always there are some outstanding individual achievements that are well-deserved and we wish all our students the very best for their futures and know that many of them will return to our Sixth Form.”

At Meden School, in Warsop, staff also praised the resilience of students during the pandemic.

Louisa Brett, deputy head of school, said: “Meden’s Year 11 class of 2021 has epitomised what can truly be achieved when young people are faced with challenges.

"Despite the difficult circumstances of the last two years, our students have achieved excellent results through hard work, perseverance, determination and resilience.

"Our students are a real credit to themselves and their families and we are proud beyond words of what they have achieved.

"We shall miss them greatly and we wish them all the very best for their next steps.”

And at West Nottinghamshire College it wasn’t just teenagers celebrating their GCSE success.

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive, said: “I’m delighted for all our students who have achieved such good results today in their GCSE English, maths or biology subjects. These qualifications, more than any other, open doors into further study and into employment."

Learning has been very much a family affair for mother-of-four Kathleen Rawlinson, who studied GCSEs in maths and English alongside the pre-access to HE course at the college.

The 48-year-old, from Wellow, was overjoyed to achieve Grade 5 in maths and a Grade 6 in English.

She said: “It’s more than what I needed – I can’t believe it! I was more nervous this time around than when I was at school. This is great as it means I can now do the Access to HE nursing course at the college.”

32-year-old Clare Davis, from Mansfield, studied Access to HE nursing at the college alongside GCSE maths – and needed grade 4 or 5 in the latter to secure a place on a degree course.

She proudly announced: “I’ve got a grade 5, which I wasn’t really expecting. This is just what I need so I can go to the University of Nottingham.

“I’m going out for coffee somewhere quiet today with a fellow student for a mini celebration and to toast our results!”

All Saints' students with their GCSE results