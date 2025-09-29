Programme launched to support STEM careers in Ashfield

Ashfield District Council is pleased to announce a new initiative to inspire more young people to choose careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ashfield STEM Boost Programme will provide additional training to local organisations who support residents into continued education or employment.

The programme is being delivered by The Three’s Club Services Limited on behalf of the Council, working in collaboration with local STEM employers, higher education and further education institutions. The Three’s Club will deliver a series of workshops designed to give educators the confidence and skills to raise aspirations for future generations, guiding residents into STEM-related career pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will also promote existing STEM-related opportunities to local jobseekers and students.

Felicia Tchen, and Chelsea Austin-Ajaero co-founders of The Three's Club with Cllr Matthew Relf, and Anastasiia Talaieva, Founder's Associate Intern

The Ashfield STEM Boost Programme is funded through the Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Cllr Matthew Relf, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead Member for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, said: “The STEM Boost programme is part of our wider scheme of projects (such as the new Planetarium and Science Discovery Centre at the Sherwood Observatory and the Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre) that are about raising aspirations and local skill levels to bring better paying jobs to the area.

"We have many incredible businesses in Ashfield delivering world class products and services that often struggle to find local staff with the right skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The STEM Boost programme will play a key role in inspiring young people in Ashfield to choose careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths and finding fulfilling and well paid jobs in the local area.”

Felicia Tchen, Co-Founder at The Three’s Club, said: “As a cultural consultancy, we bring together people, places and possibilities. The Ashfield STEM Boost Programme is not just about skills: it’s about raising aspirations, building confidence and showing young people that their future can be bigger than they imagined.”

For further information about how to access this support, please contact The Three’s Club at: