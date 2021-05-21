Primary schools across Mansfield and Ashfield invited to join virtual ‘Celebration of Education'

The ‘Celebration of Education’ event, which takes place between June 14 and 18, is organised by the Flying High Partnership and has sessions for pupils and parents as well as an array of development workshops for all staff who support schools – from site managers to teaching staff.

It features participation by world class children’s authors including Michael Rosen, Lisa Thompson, and Katherine Rundell as well as a host of inspirational speakers for parents and staff – including Steve Radcliffe, who will provide an introduction to his book, Future- Engage-Deliver.

Elaine Fearn, training and development coordinator at the Flying High Partnership, said: “We are seeing lots of schools signing up for the event now and there is a joyful anticipation of the week’s programme.”

Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy is a member of the Flying High Trust

Chris Wheatley, chief executive of the Flying High Partnership, said: “We hope that schools across the country will join us in this exciting event.

"Organisers have arranged a stellar cast of authors and speakers who will deliver fun workshops for pupils and families to take part in, as well as valuable content for staff across the board.

“Following what has been a difficult year for everyone, the planned Celebration of Education week will embody the best in education, bringing opportunities for growth and learning for everyone in the school community. I would urge school leaders to join us and take part in this Celebration of Education.”

To see a full list of guest contributors and for information on how schools can join the event visit: www.celebrationofeducation.com.