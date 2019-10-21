Pleasley primary turns into school of rock for times tables

Leather jackets, black jeans and face paint was all the range at a Pleasley primary as the school dressed up as rock stars to lean times tables.

A Rock Star Day was held at Anthony Bek Primary School on Friday, October 18, which saw pupils take on Mathematical challenges to win a rock star t-shirt.

Over all winner Tyler Geraghty, year 6.

Children learned their times tables by playing an interactive game at home called TT Rock stars, the children are asked times tables questions and the quicker they answer determines whether they become a Rock Hero or a Rock Legend.

Claire Smith, deputy head teacher said: "The day was a great success- the children had fun whilst practising their maths skills."

Head teacher, Mrs Donna-Marie Johnson also went up against numeracy co-ordinator, Mr DarrenCutt in a times tables battle.