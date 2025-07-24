Platinum Mark for Kingsway Primary School

Delighted staff and sports leaders from Kingsway Primary School

We are delighted to announce that we, Kingsway Primary School, have achieved the School Games Platinum Mark Award for the 2024/25 academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community, and we are delighted to have been recognised for our success.

Our sporting achievements this year include: Taking part in over 30 different inter-school competitions and festivals throughout the year. Implementing the Outdoor play and learning (OPAL) scheme at play and lunch times to enhance children's physical activity levels and improve their sense of wellbeing. Offering after school sport and physical activities clubs all year round for all students. Training sports leaders to deliver fun sport and physical activities for children at play and lunch times. Training sports leaders to deliver our potted sports day for the whole school.

With a total of 250 young people competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible. As part of our application, we were asked to fulfill criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year.

A special thanks to: All the children for participating in the fun activities on offer all year. The sports coach from Sport 4 Kids for helping train our sports leaders and for supporting our children when competing in competitions and festivals. All of the staff at Kingsway Primary School for helping and supporting the children to be as physically active as possible throughout our school day. We look forward to applying once again in 2026!