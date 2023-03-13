News you can trust since 1952
Lincoln, aged four, from Mansfield Woodhouse - book is Ten Little Alien.
PICTURES: Children in Mansfield celebrate World Book Day

Children got into the World Book Day spirit by dressing up as their favourite characters.

By Phoebe Cox
3 hours ago

From cult classics, to popular new characters – more from our inventive Mansfield children on World Book Day.

India and Raffy aged one and three, as Sophie and the Tiger from The Tiger That Came To Tea.

1. Popular characters

Photo: Submitted

Poppy aged six from Blidworth. White rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.

2. Wonderland

Photo: Submitted

Roxy-Marie aged eight as Little Red Riding Hood and Danni-Louise aged six as Spider-Man.

3. A red theme

Photo: Submitted

Emily aged seven and Imogen aged four from Clipstone as Alice in wonderland and Repunzel.

4. Sisters

Photo: Submitted

Mansfield