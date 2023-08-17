PHOTOS: Smiles all round as Mansfield students collect A Level results

Celebrations took place at schools across Mansfield this morning as students eagerly opened their results envelopes.

Getting their exam grades mean many students will now be able to continue into their chosen career pathway, whether that be higher education, apprenticeships or employment.

For pupils at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, the results marked the culmination of years of hard work.

One student who was delighted with her results today (Thursday, August 17) was Paige Gregory, who has secured a place at Nottingham Trent University to study law.

Paige said: “I am happy with my results and looking forward to starting university.”

Nadia Cabello Luna was also celebrating success and will join Paige in studying law at Nottingham Trent.

Nadia said: “I am surprised but so pleased with my results. I am excited for my next steps.”

Donna Percival, principal of Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, said: “I am so very proud of the achievements of all of our students who have received their A Level results today.

“I’m confident they have bright futures ahead of them and I, along with all the staff at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, wish them the very best for the future.”

Students also gathered anxiously at the Brunts Academy, Manor Academy, Samworth Church Academy, Garibaldi School and West Notts College to receive their results today.

Here is a selection of photos taken at schools across Mansfield this morning...

Oliver Wigglesworth, Millie Smith, Billie-Jo Baxter and Chloe Shepherd at Vision West Nottinghamshire College on A Level results day. Photo: Brian Eyre

Nadia Cabello Luna and Paige Gregory were all smiles after receiving their results at Queen Elizabeth's Academy this morning. Photo: submitted

Manor Academy student Aadit Dharne achieved a distinction* in BTEC ICT, a grade B in A Level business studies and grade Cs in maths and physics. He has secured a place at Nottingham Trent University studying a business management, accounting and finance degree. Photo: submitted