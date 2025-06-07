PCC’s successful visit to ATTFE College Community Hub

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Gary Godden, along with Natalie Baker-Napier, Head of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Partnership (Middle), with ATTFE's Dianne Holmes and Simon MartinNottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Gary Godden, along with Natalie Baker-Napier, Head of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Partnership (Middle), with ATTFE's Dianne Holmes and Simon Martin
Ashfield’s Academy Transformation Trust Further Education College had the pleasure of welcoming Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Gary Godden, along with Natalie Baker-Napier, Head of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Partnership, to their Community Hub in the Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton in Ashfield last week (3rd June).

During the visit some great conversations took place about the important work ATTFE is doing around community safety, cohesion, volunteering, and inclusivity.

The PCC met up with staff, learners, volunteers and College Community Ambassadors during his visit.

He was shown around the facility in the shopping centre that is regularly used by the local community for various events, courses being run and talks.

Nottinghamshire PCC, Gary Godden, along with Natalie Baker-Napier, Head of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Partnership, at the Community Hub in the Idlewells Shopping CentreNottinghamshire PCC, Gary Godden, along with Natalie Baker-Napier, Head of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Partnership, at the Community Hub in the Idlewells Shopping Centre
Both Gary and Natalie spent time with ATTFE College's Uniformed Services learners, answering their questions about careers in the Police Service, a discussion also took place about the power of volunteering and supporting wellbeing and the incredible work ATTFE do to support and work within the local communities.

All involved in the visit thoroughly enjoyed taking part.

Liz Barrett, College Principal said “I would like to thank all who were involved in today’s visit, we are pleased that both Gary and Natalie found the visit enlightening in relation to the facilities and work we do in and around Sutton in Ashfield and the local community. Thank you both for visiting and taking the time to connect with our learners and community!”

