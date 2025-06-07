PCC’s successful visit to ATTFE College Community Hub
During the visit some great conversations took place about the important work ATTFE is doing around community safety, cohesion, volunteering, and inclusivity.
The PCC met up with staff, learners, volunteers and College Community Ambassadors during his visit.
He was shown around the facility in the shopping centre that is regularly used by the local community for various events, courses being run and talks.
Both Gary and Natalie spent time with ATTFE College's Uniformed Services learners, answering their questions about careers in the Police Service, a discussion also took place about the power of volunteering and supporting wellbeing and the incredible work ATTFE do to support and work within the local communities.
All involved in the visit thoroughly enjoyed taking part.
Liz Barrett, College Principal said “I would like to thank all who were involved in today’s visit, we are pleased that both Gary and Natalie found the visit enlightening in relation to the facilities and work we do in and around Sutton in Ashfield and the local community. Thank you both for visiting and taking the time to connect with our learners and community!”