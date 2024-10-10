Parents tell Ofsted preschool near Ashfield is 'like a second home' for their children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A successful preschool just outside Ashfield, which parents regard as “like a second home” for their children, remains in the good books of Ofsted.

South Normanton Preschool, which has 59 youngsters, aged two to four, on its register, was inspected by the education watchdog during the summer.

It received a rating of ‘Good’ overall , as it did at its previous review, and also in all four individual categories, which covered quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of children, personal development of children, and leadership and management.

Inspector Hayley Ruane found that one of the key strengths of the preschool was the partnership staff had forged with parents.

The Hub, off Shiners Way, which is where South Normanton Preschool is based.

"The manager and staff visit children in their homes prior to them starting,” her report said. “This helps children to become familiar with staff, and for staff to form relationships with children and their families.

"Staff find out from parents about children’s interests and provide for these. The manager and staff also share information about children’s development, friendship groups and any additional needs they may have.

"Parents comment that the preschool is like a second home for their children. They appreciate the information they receive from staff about their children’s development.

"Staff observe and assess children’s abilities. They then support parents to continue children’s learning at home, including offering them books to borrow. This shows good partnership working.”

The Ofsted inspector reported that “staff implement a daily routine for children to follow”, and “give them gentle reminders to use good manners”.

The youngsters “enjoy being physically active in the preschool garden” and “learn skills for the future, such as being independent”.

They were “also supported to understand and talk about feelings and emotions”.

The inspector was particularly impressed by the preschool’s support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Her report said: "Staff put targeted plans in place to help them develop, and children with SEND have opportunities to access a sensory room, which provides them with a calm space to help them regulate their emotions.”

The insopector also hailed the manager for “supporting staff with their interactions with children, and their wellbeing and training.

South Normanton Preschool was registered with Ofsted in 2010. It employs nine members of childcare staff and is open Mondays to Fridays (9 am to 3.45 pm) during school terms.