Parents divided over Mansfield school reducing GCSE options for students

Some parents of students at The Brunts Academy have expressed their frustration after it was revealed that the school would reduce the number of GCSE options from four to three for Year 10 pupils.

Pupils in Year 10 at The Brunts Academy at The Park, Mansfield, currently study nine subjects, including five compulsory ones and four optional ones.

However, the school has announced that it will reduce the number of options to three after Easter.

This change is intended to provide “increased time and support” for the remaining subjects.

In a letter sent to parents, the academy announced that, after conducting a comprehensive survey of student feedback and consulting with staff, parents, students, and various colleges and universities, they have decided to reduce the number of GCSE options for Year 10 pupils from four to three.

The academy noted that a survey of pupils and performance tracking revealed that 75 per cent of students found their current workload to be “challenging”.

This was a key factor in the decision to reduce the number of options.

The reduction will involve removing the subject which falls under the following two criteria:

1. The subject where teachers have indicated the pupil is currently making the least progress.

2. The subject identified by the pupils as one in which they feel they are making the least progress.

The academy feels that adjusting the curriculum by removing the weakest subject for each student would build greater learning confidence.

Changes made to the timetable will be implemented after the Easter break in April 2025.

Response from parents

Some parents have supported the decision, believing it may help their children concentrate on an already busy schedule.

Donna Louise told your Chad how she spoke with the head teacher, who wants students to focus on improving their grades.

She said: “No other year was given that many options.

“Whilst I don’t agree with the way they initially communicated everything, I think the headteacher has the children’s best interest at heart.”

But some parents have expressed their criticism of the decision, arguing that it seems to be motivated more by “cost-cutting measures” than by the well-being of students.

Many of them have joined a WhatsApp group to demand transparency regarding the poll and to voice their concerns about the decision.

Parent Neena Edwards, who has been outspoken against the changes, told the BBC that she is “angry, mad and disappointed”.

She explained: “My son is quite happy with what he has, he chose those options for a reason.”

She mentioned that she is applying to secondary schools for her daughter and has decided not to send her to The Brunts Academy as a result.

Grace Fox, sharing her thoughts with your Chad, added: “The more freedom of choice you can give children about their education, the better they will do.”

Academy response

A spokesperson for The Brunts Academy said: “Our students' education is our absolute priority, and we are committed to ensuring they have the best possible opportunities to learn.

“As such, we continue to offer a well-balanced ambitious curriculum that provides pupils with the opportunity to be successful on their future pathways.

“We are confident that by creating this additional learning time, all pupils will be empowered to fulfil their potential.

“While this decision has been welcomed by many students and parents, we understand there may be some questions about what this means, and so we are continuing to support and communicate with these families to ensure the curriculum meets the individual needs of each child.”

