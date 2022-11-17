Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in the East Midlands this year, official figures reveal.

Across England, eight per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the East Midlands, 5.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 14.1 per cent did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 2,543 primary and 7,725 secondary-aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, more than 500 primary and more than 2,000 secondary-aged pupils did not get their first choice. How competitive is it to get into your local primary or secondary school?

Here, we reveal which Mansfield primary and secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. High Oakham Primary School, Mansfield High Oakham had 85 applicants put it down as first preference, but only 60 were offered places, meaning 25 did not get a place Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Wynndale Primary School, Mansfield Wynndale had 41 applicants put it down as first preference, but only 30 were offered places, meaning 11 missed out Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. St Edmunds Primary School, Mansfield Woodhouse This school had 34 applicants who put it down as first preference and 30 were offered places Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. King Edwin Primary School, Edwinstowe King Edwin had 65 applicants put it down as first preference and 60 were offered places Photo: Google Photo Sales