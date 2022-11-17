Oversubscribed schools: The Ashfield primary and secondary schools that are the hardest to get into
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in the East Midlands this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, eight per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In the East Midlands, 5.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 14.1 per cent did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 2,543 primary and 7,725 secondary-aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.
Across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, more than 500 primary and more than 2,000 secondary-aged pupils did not get their first choice. How competitive is it to get into your local primary or secondary school?
Here, we reveal which Ashfield primary and secondary schools are the hardest to get into.