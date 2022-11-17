Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in the East Midlands this year, official figures reveal.

Across England, eight per cent of primary school applicants and 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the East Midlands, 5.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 14.1 per cent did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 2,543 primary and 7,725 secondary-aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, more than 500 primary and more than 2,000 secondary-aged pupils did not get their first choice. How competitive is it to get into your local primary or secondary school?

Here, we reveal which Ashfield primary and secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Flying High Academy, Hucknall Flying High in Hucknall had 43 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 30 of these were offered places, meaning 13 did not get a place. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School, Sutton-in-Ashfield Mapplewells had 60 applicants put the school as a first preference, but only 45 were offered places, meaning 15 missed out. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bagthorpe Primary School, Underwood Bagthorpe Primary School had 20 applicants put the school as a first preference, of which 15 were offered places. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Orchard Primary and Nursery School, Kirkby-in-Ashfield Orchard had 50 applicants put the school as a first preference, of which 43 were offered places Photo: Google Photo Sales