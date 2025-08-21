Outwood Academy Kirkby celebrates successful GCSE Results Day

Owen Murray

Students at Outwood Academy Kirkby are celebrating exceptional GCSE results. Their remarkable resilience and dedication have once again led to outstanding achievements, reflecting the high standards of teaching and learning throughout the Trust.

There were many highlights across the academy, with results continuing to rise year-on-year. A particular highlight was English with record numbers and proportion of students achieving at least Grade 4s and Grade 5s, enabling them to go on to exciting higher education and career pathways. Science outcomes were among the highest in the Trust at all measures and beyond national expectations.

Andy Scruby, Principal at Outwood Academy Kirkby, said: “It has been a fantastic day full of celebrations. I am extremely proud of all our Year 11 students and would like to congratulate them on their well-deserved results and look forward to seeing them take their next steps. Thank you to all our parents, carers and staff for all their support this year.”

One of the standout student success stories was Grace Assou-Dodji, who achieved a Grade 9 in French, Grade 8s in both English Language and English Literature, a Grade 6 in maths, two Grade 7s in science and a Grade 5 in music.

Owen Murray achieved two Grade 9s in Science, a Grade 8 in maths, a Distinction in Sports Science, a Grade 6 in both English Language and English Literature, a Grade 6 in Geography and a Grade 5 in Art.

Grace, who is planning on going to college, said: “I’m so happy, my results are looking good, especially with the Grade 9 in French that I really wanted, all of the hard work has paid off.”

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today is a day of immense pride and celebration for our students, their families, and our dedicated staff. The resilience, hard work, and determination shown by our young people, particularly over the past few challenging years, are truly inspiring. Their achievements are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their education.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. These results are not just grades on a piece of paper; they represent countless hours of studying, the overcoming of obstacles, and the relentless support from our teachers and families. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish them every success and have every confidence that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world.”