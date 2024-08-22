Outwood Academy Kirkby celebrates successful GCSE results day
Overall, there were highlights for the academy in English which built on its success of last year, to ensure 67% of the students achieved a Grade 4 or higher and 47.8% achieved a Grade 5 or higher. Significant improvements were also seen in Science and Mathematics. Further Maths, Hospitality and Catering, Sports Science and History all performed well.
Mark Golden, Principal at Outwood Academy Kirkby, said: “The achievements of our students this year have been amazing and are a reflection of their hard work and dedication to being successful. We are extremely proud of what our students have achieved and these outcomes provide a good foundation for their next steps.
“A big thank you must go to their families for the ongoing support of our young people and the work of the academy. Today, it has been fantastic to see so many smiling faces and we wish them every future success.”
One of the standout student success stories was Miya Oliver who achieved a fantastic set of results including Grade 9s in Science and English Literature and Grade 8s in Mathematics and History. Miya is going on to study A levels at West Notts. Miya said: “Put all of your efforts in and you will get great results you are proud of.”
Jake Defer who achieved a great set of results including Grade 9s in French and History, is going on to study A levels in English Literature, French and History, said: “I just want to thank the directors and teachers for their support.”
Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and all that they have achieved throughout their secondary education. Our students have worked incredibly hard, have shown great resilience and have developed into exceptional young adults.
“We are very proud of all that they have achieved and what they will go on to achieve in their future studies and careers. I wish them every success for their futures; it has been a privilege to have been able to work with them.”
