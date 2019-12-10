'Outstanding' Mansfield day nursery receives huge praise from Ofsted

A Mansfield day nursery which had been rated as requiring improvement has now been viewed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Little Plums Day Nursery, on Bath Street, turned around its fortunes at the first time of asking and was heaped with huge praise from the education watchdog at its recent inspection.

Staff and children at Little Plums Day Nursery celebrate an outstanding rating in a recent Ofsted report

Ofsted graded the nursery as outstanding in all four assessment areas and found that the children are “brimming with confidence”.

Inspectors noted that children develop with “detailed knowledge and outstanding skills” as they move through their education, and that they are set ambitious targets by staff.

Satinder Bath, the nursery’s director, was described as “dedicated" by Ofsted, which said management had a “robust knowledge” of providing early-years care.

Mrs Bath said she and other nursery staff are “delighted” that their hard work has been recognised.

She said: "The new inspection was certainly more rigorous, and feel we thoroughly deserve to be rated as outstanding.

“Each and every one of our staff put the children and their parents at the heart of what we do at Little Plums.

“We continue striving to be even better and are delighted that Ofsted was able to see all the hard work that's put in, each and every day."

In its report, Ofsted found that staff have a “strong commitment” to working with parents and guardians, developing tailored goals for each child.

It also praised the “supportive staff” for ensuring children eat healthily and are encouraged to complete tasks themselves, which showed through their snack times and struggles with peeling oranges independently.

The report added: “Staff take great care to ensure that children eat healthily, stay hydrated and have opportunities to rest or sleep.

“They provide excellent opportunities for children to build on their existing physical skills in the garden.

“Staff provide rich and diverse opportunities for children to learn about their community and the world around them. For example, children enjoy tasting sweets from the Diwali party.

“They learn all about the festival of light and talk about Rangoli patterns.

“Children are excited and inquisitive to learn about people who are different from themselves.”

Staff were also praised for their “robust understanding” of safeguarding and ensuring children are safe and regularly monitored.