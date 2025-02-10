Optical career in the frame for Sutton-in-Ashfield apprentice

A young staff member at an opticians in Sutton-in-Ashfield has her sights set on a rewarding career in optics, thanks to an apprenticeship programme.

Colleagues at the Specsavers store in Idlewells Shopping Centre are supporting 20-year-old Avery Davies as she approaches the end of her 13-month course to qualify as an optical assistant.

Avery joined the store as an apprentice in October 2023 and has been working towards her final assessment, before hoping to embark on a college course and degree to realise her dream of becoming an optometrist in the future.

‘I've really enjoyed being able to work and learn at the same time,’ says Avery. ‘The apprentice course has increased my confidence massively and I know the skills I've learned will help support me in my future career.

Specsavers Sutton-in-Ashfield apprentice Avery Davies.

‘I’m grateful to have worked with such a fantastic team and to have had the support of our store directors. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my career at Specsavers.’

Assistant store manager, Sam Best, says: ‘From never working in optics before, Avery has gained a wealth of knowledge and has grown to become a real asset to our store. The apprenticeship programme has sparked a desire to make optometry a career.’

Apprenticeships at Specsavers are open to anyone over the age of 16, including recent school or college leavers or those looking for a new challenge and require no previous optical experience. Training lasts for 13 months, but there are also degree level apprenticeships available, which take three to four years to complete. Those that complete the programme become qualified optical assistants with the chance of full-time employment, as well as opening up further studying opportunities.

Specsavers store director, Sunny Boyal, comments: ‘Apprenticeships are a great way to unlock the potential of young people or those looking for a career change and provide a way for them to embark on successful and fulfilling careers.

‘The Specsavers scheme offers learners an excellent opportunity to enter the world of work in a safe and structured way, providing them with a real job, great training and qualifications.’

For more information or to book and appointment, visit Specsavers Sutton-in-Ashfield at Unit 37, Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 1BP, call 01623 552456 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/suttoninashfield