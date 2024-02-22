Opportunities for adults showcased at open event
and live on Freeview channel 276
The advice event is being held at the college’s Derby Road campus on Thursday 7 March from 5-7pm.
Individuals can discover the range of courses available for those aged 19 and above, with many courses being low cost or completely free, depending on personal circumstances.
Dedicated support teams will be available throughout the event with financial support services and the additional learning support team ready to discuss any specific requirements.
The careers team will be there to offer personalised impartial guidance to help visitors to make informed decisions about their future and discover the right learning path to go down.
During the evening there will also be the Step Into The NHS careers event taking place. Representatives from Sherwood Forest Hospitals will be available to highlight their current vacancies across clinical and non-clinical roles.
Those looking at a career in nursing will have the chance to visit NTU Mansfield University hub’s facilities, adjacent to the college.
College staff will be available to talk about the range of health and social care courses available at the college.
To book your place for the adult advice event please visit https://wnc-adult-advice-event-mar-2024.eventbrite.co.uk/?aff=pr