Ofsted praises Sycamore Academy for being “aspirational for all its pupils”

Ofsted has praised a Nottingham-based primary school, highlighting their “welcoming and inclusive” atmosphere and how “pupils’ talents and interests are nurtured”.

Sycamore Academy, part of L.E.A.D. Multi-Academy Trust family of schools, has received a consecutive ‘Good’ judgement from Ofsted, with the report describing it as “ambitious for every child to receive the best possible education”.

The report identifies how the “pupils are enthusiastic learners and aim to do their best”, and enjoy coming to school as a result of their “caring teachers” who listen to them and make every effort to quickly “help them to resolve any problems”.

Key highlights in the report include:

Sycamore Academy is “aspirational for all its pupils” who “study a wide range of interesting topics”.

The school “prioritises pupils’ well-being” and support is given for pupils to “do their best”.

Sycamore Academy pupils are “proud” to be part of the citizen group and are eager to take on responsibilities such as school councillors and lunchtime servers.

They also “take being a global citizen seriously and celebrate the diverse cultures within their community”.

Sycamore Academy provides pupils with “many valuable experiences, including music and sports, as well as going on residential visits, including overseas”.

Reading is a priority at Sycamore Academy, with pupils beginning to learn to read as soon as they join in the Reception year. Pupils study a wide range of interesting topics and books “that enthuse them to learn new and ambitious vocabulary”.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are fully included in the life of the school. The school’s “well-considered pastoral provision supports these pupils to be ready to learn”.

Sycamore Academy children get off to a strong start in the early years, as a direct result of the “strong links” made with children and their families. The report notes that “parents appreciate the approachable school staff”.

The school has a “calm and purposeful environment”, in which “learning is rarely disrupted” and “pupils’ attitudes to their learning are positive”.

Sycamore Academy has worked alongside L.E.A.D. Multi-Academy Trust “to ensure it continues to improve”. This has included “timely support to boost the capacity of the dedicated staff team”.

Nicola McIntyre, Executive Headteacher at L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, said:

“It’s wonderful to read such a positive report; it is a testament to the hard work that goes on at Sycamore Academy every single day. The team is so thankful to the fantastic parents, carers and families in the Sycamore community with all the support they have given to the school; their engagement and cooperation is key to ensuring the school is a place where all can flourish.

“Everyone at Sycamore remains strongly committed to continuing to drive standards ever higher and ensure the school remains a happy place to learn and work.”