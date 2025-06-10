Oak Tree Primary School to benefit from government investment to improve school buildings

Oak Tree Primary School

Oak Tree Primary School in Mansfield is set to receive vital funding to improve the condition of its buildings, following the announcement of the 2025–26 Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) allocations.

The funding is part of a wider £470 million investment by the Department for Education to support 789 projects across 656 academies, sixth-form colleges, and voluntary aided schools. The CIF prioritises urgent repairs and upgrades to ensure schools remain safe, functional, and fit for purpose.

This announcement forms part of the Labour Government’s wider £2.1 billion capital investment in school buildings, representing a significant increase on last year’s £1.8 billion allocation. The CIF sits alongside the School Rebuilding Programme and targeted support for schools affected by issues such as RAAC.

Mansfield MP Steve Yemm welcomed the investment, describing it as "a real step forward" for pupils, staff, and families at Oak Tree Primary School.

“This is the kind of practical support our schools have long needed. Well-maintained classrooms and safe facilities are the basics every child should have as they learn and grow. I’m pleased that Oak Tree Primary will benefit directly, and I’ll keep working to make sure schools across Mansfield get the investment they deserve.”

The Labour Government has made high and rising school standards a central part of its Plan for Change, with a clear focus on removing barriers to opportunity and ensuring all children have access to safe, high-quality learning environments.

Further information on the Condition Improvement Fund and the full list of funded projects can be found at: www.gov.uk/guidance/condition-improvement-fund.