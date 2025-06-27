'Nuturing' Mansfield primary school celebrates a 'Berry' good Ofsted report

A Mansfield primary school has been given the perfect summer send-off by being rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Berry Hill Primary School, on Black Scotch Lane, was visited by inspectors from the Government watchdog back in January and they rated the school as ‘good’ for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Inspectors said: “Pupils are happy at this school, they recommend it highly.

"Classrooms are calm and purposeful, pupils say that staff are kind and help them to learn new things.

Berry Hill Primary School has been rated 'good' in all areas by Ofsted. Photo: Google

"Staff encourage pupils to be the best they can be ad pupils achieve well at Berry Hill.

“Pupils say that they feel safe at school and parents and carers agree that they are.

"The nurturing atmosphere around the school is built on genuine care for one another.

"Since changes to the leadership team in 2022, the school has developed a well-thought-out and carefully planned curriculum.

"Time has been spent ensuring it is delivered well to support pupils’ learning.

"The school is ambitious for all pupils to develop a love of reading.

"Many pupils say that they enjoy listening to the books read to them by staff.

"There is a systematic approach to teaching early reading and phonics which begins as soon as children start school.

"The school is developing its systems to check what pupils know and understand about their learning.

"These are used well in English and mathematics, as well as in some subjects in the wider curriculum.

"The school has a clear understanding of the needs of SEND pupils and staff make effective use of resources to identify these pupils’ needs quickly and provide them with suitable support.

"Consequently, these pupils learn well.

"The school promotes pupils’ personal development well and enables pupils to develop their leadership skills and sense of responsibility.

"Pupils’ attendance is a priority, most pupils attend regularly and the school works diligently to identify the causes of any absenteeism.

"It endeavours to ensure that these pupils and families receive effective support to improve pupils’ attendance.

“Staff are proud to work within the team ethos of the school and feel they are valued.”

On what the school can do to improve further, inspectors said: “The school does not check what pupils know and understand in some foundation

subjects effectively.

"As a result, staff do not always identify the most appropriate next steps for pupils’ learning.

"Pupils are not always clear about how they can improve their work.

"The school should ensure that effective systems for formative assessment are in place across the wider curriculum and used consistently well.”

Your Chad has contacted the school for comment.