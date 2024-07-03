NTU students make strategic recommendations to local district councils following European visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of Nottingham Trent University (NTU) students recently visited a host of countries across Europe, as part of an annual European Cities Challenge.

The initiative, curated by NTU Global, saw 48 students and 10 academic mentors travel to towns and cities across Europe, conducting research around innovative and transformative projects.

Participants were tasked by Mansfield, Ashfield and Bolsover District Councils to consider the question: ‘How do we create and maintain inclusive communities?’ before providing feedback.

Beginning in France and moving into Germany, The Netherlands and Belgium, students focused their research on themes such as community engagement, inclusive spaces and implications of Net Zero.

NTU European Cities Challenge winning team

Findings were then presented to representatives of all three District Councils and NTU colleagues at a showcase event at the NTU Mansfield Hub. The results of the research conducted by participants of this year’s scheme will be taken forwards during the regeneration programme of the three regions.

Chris Fridlington, Director of Economic Development at Bolsover District Council believes the scheme generates tangible ideas for future consideration and implementation:

“This year’s Challenge was grounded in finding real-world solutions to real-world problems faced by all three local authorities building inclusive communities. The students responded brilliantly to the challenge and were able to pitch a number of realistic but innovative project proposals inspired by their visit to Europe.

“We have now adopted some of the recommendations made by the students in our own work but we will be prioritising the work on Net Zero that was put forward in the winning presentation and poster in a really competitive field.

"This was the second Challenge we have been involved with, on both occasions we really enjoyed working with the University, engaging with students and helping to co-create a really valuable learning experience for everyone involved.”

Deputy Mayor Craig Whitby, Mansfield District Council, praised the work of the students involved in the challenge:

“I was incredibly impressed by the innovative solutions presented by the students of NTU at the European Inclusive Communities Challenge.

"Their creativity and dedication offer inspiring approaches to addressing some of the critical issues our communities face. This collaboration between the University and local councils highlights the power of partnership in driving positive change.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have participated in the Lille visit, which provided invaluable insights and strengthened our commitment to fostering inclusive communities.

“It was a privilege to be invited onto the judging panel and witness the fantastic work the students have done. I look forward to seeing how the council could help bring these ideas to life and work together to build more inclusive and resilient communities.”

Reflecting on the experience, Emily Daniels, a BA (Hons) Social Work student, said: “The research week was filled with great educational opportunities, networking, and the exploration of new and vibrant cities, and their communities.