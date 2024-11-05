NTU partnership to enhance leadership qualifications for early years professionals

Early years professionals at leading education and childcare provider, Bright Horizons, will have the opportunity to enhance their professional development through an innovative qualification created in partnership with Nottingham Trent University.

This collaboration will enable colleagues from Bright Horizons to complete a Level 5 Early Years Lead Practitioner Apprenticeship, an advanced training programme designed for leadership roles in early years education. The new qualification, set to commence in January 2025, will combine NTU’s academic excellence with Bright Horizons’ practical expertise, providing a comprehensive learning experience for participants.

Key Highlights of the Programme:Comprehensive Curriculum: The programme will cover a wide range of topics, including child development, educational psychology, and inclusive practices.Flexible Learning: Designed to accommodate working professionals, the course will offer flexible learning options, including online modules and weekend workshops. Distance learning options are available, allowing participants to study from anywhere in the country.

Access to University Resources: Participants will have access to all the resources and services available to students at NTU, including their virtual library.

Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ): The programme also offers a Higher Technical Qualification, reflecting the level of practical and academic work involved in gaining this qualification.

Career Advancement: Graduates of the programme will earn a Level 5 qualification, equivalent to a foundation degree (the first two years of a full degree BA (Hons)) and will be well-positioned for career advancement opportunities within the early childhood education sector.Bright Horizons is now listed as one of the UK’s top five Best Workplaces in Education & Training™ by the Great Place to Work Institute. This new partnership further demonstrates its commitment to excellence.

James Butler, Talent and Development Lead at Bright Horizons, says: “Our people are at the heart of everything we do. Through our ‘You’re the Difference’ initiative, we ensure that every colleague comes to work with a sense of purpose and ambition. We are thrilled to partner with Nottingham Trent University to offer this new qualification. This training programme is a gateway for our people who are looking to deepen their expertise and advance to the next level in their careers. This partnership with such a highly acclaimed institution reflects our commitment to providing high-quality professional development opportunities for educators, ultimately benefiting the children and families we serve.”

Dr Aaron Bradbury, Principal Lecturer for Childhood, Early Childhood and Early Years Initial Teacher Education explains: “Nottingham Trent University believes in our early years sector both locally and nationally and we are passionate about giving early years professionals an opportunity to gain a higher-level apprenticeship and also develop academically by gaining a Higher Technical Qualification. The partnership with Bright Horizons is down to the investment that is being made within their organisation for striving to have degree level early childhood professionals, as we all know that this has positive outcomes for our children and families. I am looking forward to working more closely with Bright Horizons on these qualifications and further enhancing research between Nottingham Trent University and Bright Horizons to support our sector more widely.

"Additionally, for those Bright Horizons colleagues who are looking to further their education, NTU will support with a Childhood and Education Studies Level 6 Top-Up. This one-year programme is designed for individuals with a relevant Level 5 qualification, such as an HND or Foundation Degree, allowing them to complete a full bachelor’s degree and use the letters BA (Hons) after their name in official documents.