16 graduates have completed their course at Mansfield’s Nottingham Trent University campus, whilst employed by Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust.

Students started the course in October 2020, working with the NHS at the forefront of the pandemic.

The course includes 20 weeks of placements in adult, child, mental health and learning disability areas in a variety of settings including nursing homes, GP surgeries and hospital wards.

First nursing cohort who have finished their course at NTU Mansfield.

It provides a route for students to achieve the Foundation Degree [Higher] Apprenticeship for Nursing Associate by combining all components required for the apprenticeship in a single, unified programme of study.

Graduates can now progress to Nursing Associate roles within health and social care settings.

The role of Nursing Associate was introduced in England in 2017 as a way to bridge the gap between healthcare support workers and registered nurses.

Gemma Siddle, a 36-year-old nursing graduate from Warsop, is the cohort representative.

Gemma Siddle, associate nursing cohort rep, at Mansfield's NTU building.

Gemma celebrated completing the course alongside 15 of her peers, saying: “The opportunity of getting onto the course has been fantastic.

“This has now allowed me to be a nursing associate and helps me to develop and become a registered nurse.

“It is an amazing opportunity as we were the first nursing cohort in Mansfield through the pandemic. The support we have given each other was fundamental in getting through this. “It is great that it is just down the road, especially with rising fuel costs and price increases.

“It is very accessible here, clean and new and it is great having this opportunity available in Mansfield. It makes me proud to be from here and have experienced this.”

Sarah Oscroft is one of the 16 students, graduating from the nursing associate course at Mansfield's NTU building.

Sarah Ocroft, aged 32, from Mansfield, said the course had been exciting and challenging.

She said: “The course at the university building puts Mansfield on the map and shows what Mansfield has to offer.

“It is great that Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust has been involved with this. Our time on the ward was stressful but a great experience. The group has remained positive and we have got through this together.

“It is such an achievement that 16 of us have graduated, it is something I will never forget.”

Yvonne Simpson, corporate head of nursing at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, said a huge congratulations to students as they progress with their nursing career.

She said: “I am very proud of every single one of them.”

Paul Bolton, Chief Nurse at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, said he was proud of the students for putting effort into their studies and employment.

He said the course is a great opportunity for anyone wanting to start their nursing career.

Kathryn Shilling, course lead of the nursing associate apprenticeship at Nottingham Trent University, said the resilient cohort was inspiring as they overcame challenges.

She said the coronavirus pandemic changed the landscape of teaching and nursing.

And praised students for their resilience in unprecedented times.