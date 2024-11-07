NTU Mansfield Open Event – 13 November 2024: Explore opportunities for your future

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in Mansfield is inviting prospective students, their families, and the wider community to join them for an exciting Open Event on Wednesday, 13th November 2024.

This event offers a unique opportunity to explore the hub, discover the range of courses on offer, and gain insight into life at NTU Mansfield.

With options for those looking for education close to home, or considering a return to education or managing work or caring commitments, the Open Event will feature a ‘What NTU Mansfield can do for you talk’, subject-specific taster sessions, and access to accommodation, student support and financial services,, giving attendees the chance to learn more about the innovative courses, state-of-the-art facilities, and exceptional support services available at NTU Mansfield.

Key Highlights of the NTU Mansfield Open Day include:

NTU Mansfield

Introduction to Higher Education: An introduction to NTU at Mansfield, and how the team can help to access higher education at all stages of life and career

Mansfield Hub: Get a feel for the NTU Mansfield Hub and explore the modern teaching spaces and innovative facilities

Information Sessions: Subject-specific taster sessions to learn about the diverse range of programmes offered at NTU Mansfield, including Construction and Nursing and plenty in between

Meet the Experts: Talk to academic staff and students about what it's like to study at NTU

Admissions Guidance: Learn about the application process, funding options, scholarships, and the support services available to students

NTU Mansfield is renowned for its strong links with local industry and commitment to providing a practical, hands-on education. The Open Event will showcase how NTU Mansfield equips students with the skills and experiences needed to excel in their careers, while also providing a supportive and inclusive environment for personal growth.

"We are excited to welcome prospective students to our Open Event," said Katie Kerry, Head of Operations at NTU Mansfield. "This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to explore our hub, meet our staff, and discover the wealth of opportunities available here. We are committed to providing an exceptional learning experience, and we look forward to showing attendees how NTU Mansfield can help them achieve their academic and career goals."

The Open Event is free to attend and open to anyone interested in exploring the possibilities of higher education at NTU Mansfield. Find out more at https://www.ntu.ac.uk/study-and-courses/academic-schools/ntu-in-mansfield.

Event Details: Date: Wednesday, 13th November 2024 Time: 4pm-6pm Location: NTU Mansfield, University Centre, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 5BH