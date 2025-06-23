NTU Mansfield Hub

Celebrate the launch of the BA (Hons) Social Work degree at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in Mansfield — a course designed to develop the next generation of social workers across Mansfield, Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, and beyond.

This event marks a major milestone in NTU’s mission to deliver accessible, community-focused education. For the first time, students can study this degree at the Mansfield Hub, with the support of Nottinghamshire County Council.

What to Expect

Welcome address from NTU leadership and Nottinghamshire County Council.

from NTU leadership and Nottinghamshire County Council. Opening address by Simon Cauvain, Head of Social Work, Care and Community.

by Simon Cauvain, Head of Social Work, Care and Community. Panel discussion with social work professionals and course lecturers.

with social work professionals and course lecturers. Site tour of NTU Mansfield’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the immersive VR wall.

of NTU Mansfield’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the immersive VR wall. Networking to connect with local professionals, innovators, and experts in social care.

About the Course

Launching in September 2025, this three-year full-time degree offers:

sponsorship for 10 eligible students, including:

full tuition fee coverage

£2,000 annual bursary for living expenses

guaranteed placements and employment with Nottinghamshire County Council.

170 days of guaranteed practice placements

teaching by experts with over 170 years of combined experience

a focus on real-world skills, including the use of digital tools in social work.

From: Wednesday 9 July 2025, 3 pm

To: Wednesday 9 July 2025, 5 pm

Registration: 3 - 3.15 pm

Location: NTU Mansfield, Mansfield, NG18 5BH

Find out more: https://www.ntu.ac.uk/about-us/events/events/2025/7/ntu-mansfield-ba-hons-social-work-launch-event/