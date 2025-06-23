NTU Mansfield BA (Hons) Social Work Launch Event
Celebrate the launch of the BA (Hons) Social Work degree at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in Mansfield — a course designed to develop the next generation of social workers across Mansfield, Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, and beyond.
This event marks a major milestone in NTU’s mission to deliver accessible, community-focused education. For the first time, students can study this degree at the Mansfield Hub, with the support of Nottinghamshire County Council.
What to Expect
- Welcome address from NTU leadership and Nottinghamshire County Council.
- Opening address by Simon Cauvain, Head of Social Work, Care and Community.
- Panel discussion with social work professionals and course lecturers.
- Site tour of NTU Mansfield’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the immersive VR wall.
- Networking to connect with local professionals, innovators, and experts in social care.
About the Course
Launching in September 2025, this three-year full-time degree offers:
- sponsorship for 10 eligible students, including:
- full tuition fee coverage
- £2,000 annual bursary for living expenses
- guaranteed placements and employment with Nottinghamshire County Council.
- 170 days of guaranteed practice placements
- teaching by experts with over 170 years of combined experience
- a focus on real-world skills, including the use of digital tools in social work.
From: Wednesday 9 July 2025, 3 pm
To: Wednesday 9 July 2025, 5 pm
Registration: 3 - 3.15 pm
Location: NTU Mansfield, Mansfield, NG18 5BH
Find out more: https://www.ntu.ac.uk/about-us/events/events/2025/7/ntu-mansfield-ba-hons-social-work-launch-event/