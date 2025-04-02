NTU and Ideas4Careers hold successful Science and Tech Careers Day for 300 schoolchildren at Sherwood Observatory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A successful career aspirations event was held at Sherwood Observatory last week (24th March) to demonstrate the wide range of science and technology career opportunities available for local secondary school students aged 14-18 from Ashfield.

Run by Ideas4Careers in partnership with NTU, with the theme ‘Reach for the Stars’, the event saw over 25 local science and technology exhibitors gather for the day, from the RAF Youth STEM team, Hucknall Air Museum and local businesses including ITP Aero, Glenair, Dassault Systemes, Environment Agency, GXO, Connect Fibre, Flannery, ATTFE, Mesh Training and further and higher education partners from the sector including robotics from West Notts College.

In addition, the attending schools took part in a series of planetarium shows and hands-on activities throughout the day from various science and technology providers.

The successful event was part of the Aspiring Careers Ashfield project led by Ideas4Careers, funded by Ashfield District Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and supported by NTU’s School of Science & Technology. The event also received a donation from the RAF for equipment for the Observatory. It is hoped that the event will become a main stay in the academic calendar in the future.

(L-R) Jon Wright (NTU) , John Bennet (Ashfield District Council), Michelle Taylor (Ideas4Careers), Councillor Matt Relf (Ashfield District Council)

Jon Wright, Undergraduate Course Leader for Forensic Science at Nottingham Trent University, and also Outreach Co-ordinator for the School of Science & Technology said: “We have been overwhelmed at the response we’ve had to this event, both from the schools attending and the exhibitors. It’s really shown that there is an appetite for careers in STEM in the local area, and we hope we’ve been able to give some young people real options for the future.”

Michelle Taylor, Managing Director, Ideas4Careers said: “The event was a resounding success, providing students with engaging interactions that sparked their interest in STEM. We are excited about the positive impact it has had on the students’ interest in science and technology careers as well as broadening their knowledge of related industries here in Ashfield. Exhibitors from various industries were thrilled to share valuable insights into career paths and practical applications of STEM skills, while also highlighting the importance of these roles in today’s world. This was education/business collaboration at its best. We hope the success of this event will lead to future events.”

Cllr Arnie Hankin, Chairman of Ashfield District Council said: “This event was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the exciting career paths available for students in science and technology. It was great to be able to hold it at the newly opened Sherwood Observatory which provided a fitting backdrop to the event. By connecting students with industry professionals, we are helping to build a strong, skilled, and diverse workforce that will benefit the future of Ashfield.”

Feedback from the day included:

“Great planetarium experience and lots of great career advice and pathways available”

“I liked looking at the fingerprints and discovering which one was mine”

“Lots of opportunities to learn and see new technology”

“My most enjoyed activity was the VR car”

“I liked the 3D in person gravity sketch, could see myself working in 3D modelling”