Now open in Mansfield – Teddy Daycare

The Teddy Daycare team with Hannah Hickman, Centre manager at Mansfield Innovation Centreplaceholder image
We’re proud to announce the launch of Teddy Daycare, a brand new nursery setting in Mansfield.

Located at Oakham Business Park, Innovation Centre, Hamilton Way, Mansfield NG18 5BR, Teddy Daycare offers government-funded childcare for all eligible children from 9 months old.

As a small, family-run business with over 30 years of experience in the early years sector, we’re dedicated to providing a warm, nurturing, and engaging environment where your little ones can thrive.

Our fully trained staff specialise in:

  • Safeguarding
  • Paediatric First Aid
  • Food Hygiene, and much more

We’d love to welcome you for a show-round and answer any questions you may have.

Call Teddy Daycare today to find out more and secure your child’s place!

01623 765242 or email [email protected]

