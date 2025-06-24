Now open in Mansfield – Teddy Daycare
Located at Oakham Business Park, Innovation Centre, Hamilton Way, Mansfield NG18 5BR, Teddy Daycare offers government-funded childcare for all eligible children from 9 months old.
As a small, family-run business with over 30 years of experience in the early years sector, we’re dedicated to providing a warm, nurturing, and engaging environment where your little ones can thrive.
Our fully trained staff specialise in:
- Safeguarding
- Paediatric First Aid
- Food Hygiene, and much more
We’d love to welcome you for a show-round and answer any questions you may have.
Call Teddy Daycare today to find out more and secure your child’s place!
01623 765242 or email [email protected]