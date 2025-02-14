Notts educator celebrates first year of ‘shaping’ young minds

A Nottinghamshire family business that set up an alternative education establishment for teens excluded from mainstream schooling is celebrating its first anniversary and its own success story.

Safe Haven Support Care & Education Group launched SHAPE (Safe Haven Alternative Provision of Excellence) on Alfreton Road in Radford, to improve the prospects of 13-16 year-olds who had been permanently excluded from school.

In Nottingham City, some 204 young people were permanently excluded from school in the academic year 2023/2024, according to internal data from Unity.

Just a year later, the provision has doubled its staffing, achieved up to 95 per cent attendance from its pupils, and now has plans to expand its venture to a second Nottingham campus.

Celebrations for their first anniversary

Shamraiz Younas, Group CEO of Safe Haven Support Care & Education Group, said: “Our success is really the success of the young people who engage with our teaching methods and commit to enhancing their own futures. Getting students back into the classroom and finding their pathway is our primary aim and our success marker.”

Figures from the Department for Education (DfE) showed that Nottingham has one of the worst student attendance records in the country. At 7.3 per cent persistent absence, it is the highest in the East Midlands and above the national average of 6.7 per cent.

Nottingham is one of only 10 areas across the country to benefit from a £15m government fund to help children and young people back into the classroom.

Shamraiz said that SHAPE students had excellent figures for 85 per cent attendance with some students achieving 95 per cent attendance. He attributed the success to the teaching staff’s engagement with the young people and teaching subjects that maximise their skill sets.

Shamraiz Younas, Group CEO

The Pearson-accredited centre teaches core subjects of Maths and English with pupils offered additional GCSEs and vocational courses including Science, Digital Media, Geography, Art and Design, as well as Life Skills and tutorials on topics such as living independently.

The provision has links with Denewood Academy, in Forest Road West, and is working to build relationships with other Nottinghamshire Trusts and educational facilities.

It also works in partnership with Urban Spirits recording studio, giving creative students time in the Nottingham-based studio.

Louise Smith, Head of Provision, said: “We are so proud of our pupils and what they are achieving. We believe education is more than just lessons - it is about growth, creativity and unlocking potential.”

There are currently 33 students on the roll. The facility has the capacity to take 55 students from years 8 to 11 (Key Stage 3 and 4). Most students attend on a part-time basis, though SHAPE also has capacity for four full-time students.

Louise said: “Our students are achieving great things. One of our shining stars is pupil KJM. His passion for creating and learning embodies everything we strive to cultivate in our students.

“Whether he’s freestyling raps, expressing himself through art, or excelling in group discussions, his energy is infectious, his confidence inspiring, and his social awareness unmatched.

“His 'can-do and will-try' mentality, balanced with creativity, maturity and always recognising how to surround himself with the right influences makes us so excited for his future.”

Since SHAPE’s launch a year ago, staffing levels have doubled. Eight full-time staff members are now employed following promotions in recognition for their dedication and commitment to the school.

Shamraiz has plans to continue the organisation’s success and its expansion. The current campus in Alfreton Road includes classrooms, a Common Room and multi use space. Building on this solid base, a second Nottingham campus is expected to launch for the academic year 2025/2026.

Shamraiz said the team was also working towards gaining Independent School Status in September 2025.

He said: “It is tremendously rewarding to help young people achieve their full potential and see them engaging in education. I have many instances of young people saying that they would love to attend SHAPE five days a week if they could.”

The provision celebrated its first year with a party and cake for students and staff.