Notts County Council to support head teachers with dangerous parking outside schools

Schools will soon get advice on how to crack down on parents who park dangerously outside their gates.

A third camera car is also being brought in to help identify persistent offenders.

It comes after a full review of road safety outside the county’s schools found that parking was one of the main issues headteachers were facing.

Now, an information toolkit will soon be sent to headteachers who ask for help, advising them on what assistance is available.

A meeting on the subject today heard that while accidents around schools were rare, there was a ‘misconception’ that roads around schools were more dangerous than they were.

County council education boss councillor Philip Owen, who represents Nuthall and Kimberley for the Conservatives, said: “We have to be realistic that we are never going to solve the problem in its entirety.

“Road safety around schools is pretty good, and I have to say these kinds of tragedies are few and far between, and that’s something we should celebrate and spread the message about.

“The real issue is parking around schools. It’s a huge inconvenience, albeit for a relatively short period of time.

“So we are suggesting a new partnership initiative, and the purchase of a camera car with a mounted camera which can take pictures of people parked in areas where they shouldn’t be parking.

“We are also proposing we produce a new tool kit to help schools.

“Headteachers are already very proactive, but I don’t expect them to have to go out and confront parents.

“The toolkit will be a support for those head teachers who want to develop relationships with the community, the council and the police about improving the situation, and will set out what measures we have at our disposal.”

The new approach was approved unanimously by the Conservative-led county council this morning (Wednesday, April 4.)

Labour councillor John Peck, who represents Sherwood Forest, said in his time as a headteacher he was often forced to be a warden.

“It shouldn’t be the duty of a headteacher to be a parking warden, but I did for 20 years.

“Thankfully, there are very few accidents , although every single one that takes place is a tragedy.

“I think everything in this report is worth trying, but if we think it’s going to go away then it isn’t.”