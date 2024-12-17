Nottinghamshire’s highest achieving primary schools of the most recent academic year have been named, in new government performance figures.

The government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last week, shortly after it published delayed performance figures for secondary schools. Using this data, we’ve created a league table comparing state primary schools across the Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County Council areas, based on how they did in one key measure - the the proportion of their pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 school year, who met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths.

We’ve included only Nottinghamshire’s highest performing primary schools in the last academic year. We also made sure each one also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 14 schools from across Nottinghamshire that came out on top:

1 . John Blow Primary School John Blow is a primary school in Collingham, in the Newark area, with about 170 pupils. It was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils met the government's expected standard in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 62% locally and 61% nationally.

2 . Harworth CofE Academy This is an Anglican primary school in Harworth, in the Bassetlaw district - near the border with South Yorkshire. It has about 203 pupils, and was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 93% of its pupils met the government's expected standard in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 62% locally and 61% nationally.

3 . Bunny CofE Primary School This is an Anglican primary school in Bunny, in the Rushcliffe borough, with about 108 pupils. It was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 91% of its pupils met the government's expected standard in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 62% locally and 61% nationally.