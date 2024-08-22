Nottinghamshire students celebrate GCSE success this summer
Councillor Sam Smith, Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, said: “I’d like to offer my congratulations to students in Nottinghamshire on their GCSE results today.
“The achievements on days like this are the result of lots of hard work and commitment from students, and they should be very proud of themselves.
“Whatever the results might be, there is still plenty of help available to help students progress with their learning or enter the world of work.
“Young people in Nottinghamshire have a variety of opportunities available to them when it comes to making decisions about their futures.
“I wish all of the students well with wherever their next steps might take them.”
For those young people receiving GCSE results today, the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline is available by calling 0800 100 900. In addition to this, the Careers Service brings together all the education and training choices available to young people after their GCSEs, including technical education routes like apprenticeships, traineeships, T Levels and HTQs.
