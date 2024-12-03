Nottinghamshire schools working together as one

Staff and pupils at a Nottinghamshire primary school welcomed senior county councillors to showcase the work they do as part of the Together As One Collaboration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Sam Smith, Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, and his deputy Councillor Nigel Moxon, met with children from Abbey Gates Primary School in Ravenshead, alongside their headteacher, Abigail Quant-Epps, to hear about their experiences.

Abbey Gates is one of five schools in the collaboration; the others are Morven Park Primary School and Orchard Primary School, both in Kirkby in Ashfield, Newstead Primary School and Annesley Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the schools are rated at least Ofsted ‘good’ and work together to add value to each other’s settings. Staff have opportunities for networking to engage in professional development for teaching and non-teaching staff.

Councillor Sam Smith and Councillor Nigel Moxon talking to students.

The collaboration has three main focuses that they work to secure children who are confident and resilient learners who are prepared for the future, staff who are valued and supported with opportunities for growth, and being aspirational, nurturing and forward looking.

This reinforces the county council’s commitment to ensuring that every child and young person in Nottinghamshire can learn in an environment that enables them to succeed.

Collaboration is also a key focus of the small schools strategy launched in September this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy aims to value, celebrate and support the positive contributions of small schools whilst ensuring a robust and sustainable education system for all children and young people is maintained across the county.

During Cllr Smith’s school visit, students shared their experiences of being in the Pupil Parliament – which involves having a pupil-led body featuring a Prime Minister-style figurehead as voted for by fellow pupils.

As part of the Together As One Collaboration, they will be visiting the Houses of Parliament with school council members from across the five schools.

Cllr Smith said: “I was absolutely delighted to visit Abbey Gates School in Ravenshead, to hear all about their work with other schools as part of the collaboration to bring everybody together, where children can work across all schools, in competitions and enjoy all sorts of wonderful things to excel in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really grateful for the team’s invite, and for the tour, and the conversations we’ve had on ways to improve what we’re doing across the department to make their life easier and improve the quality of education that children receive across Nottinghamshire.”

Abigail Quant-Epps, headteacher at Abbey Gates Primary school, said: “It has been wonderful to invite Councillor Smith here today. The children have been able to talk about some of the things they’ve really benefitted from, being part of our Together As One Collaboration.

“We work in partnership with five different schools to really make a difference for all of our children, staff and the whole community within our local area.”