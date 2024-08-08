Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than half of schools in Nottinghamshire benefitted from a Covid catch-up scheme in the last academic year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) has called for the Government to continue to provide support as the national tutoring programme (NTP) is wound-up this summer.

The programme was introduced to help children catch up with their education after the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Government subsidising tutoring for pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It funded 70-75 per cent of the programme in 2021-22, with schools covering the rest.

School leaders have called for a Government-backed tutoring scheme to be extended. Photo: Other

This was reduced to 60 per cent for the following year, and to 50 per cent for 2023-24.

From September to May an estimated 14,288 courses were started by pupils in Nottinghamshire, with 179 of 341 (53 per cent) schools in the area using the scheme.

This was down from the 19,354 courses started at the same point in 2023, when 77 per cent of schools were participating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme has been discontinued as of this summer, a move Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL, called a ‘great shame’.

He said the impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis has continued to have a ‘devastating impact on the outcomes of disadvantaged children’, adding the programme was an effective way of providing additional support.

He added: "The new Government must focus on strategies to close the disadvantage gap, which could include restoring funding for the NTP, as well as wider cross-Government work to address the very high level of child poverty in the UK.”

The Sutton Trust – which works to improve social mobility in the UK – said the scheme had a ‘considerable impact’ in improving access to tutoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Cullinane, director of research and policy at the Sutton Trust, said: "With the disadvantage attainment gap at decade-long highs, tutoring must play a role in any strategy to tackle this issue.

"There should be a renewed focus on tutoring by the Government, with ringfenced funding secured over the long-term and targeted at supporting disadvantaged pupils.

"If schools are given the right support, tutoring can play a key role in closing the gap between poorer pupils and their better-off classmates, which continues to blight our schools."

Figures from January suggest less well-off children are more likely to be enrolled in a course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, 47.8 per cent of pupils using the scheme had received free school meals at some point in the past six years, despite making up 26.9 per cent of all pupils.

In the East Midlands, 45.8 per cent of pupils receiving tutoring were in this category.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: "The Government is committed to driving high and rising standards to break down the barriers to opportunity so we can improve the life chances of all children.

"We will deliver real change by integrating childcare and early years into the wider education system, introducing free breakfast clubs in every primary school and developing an ambitious strategy to reduce child poverty so that families feel supported, and children are able to learn."