Nottinghamshire school children gifted hi-vis vests to stay safe on roads
Barratt Homes has gifted 35 hi-vis vests to pupils at Forest Glade Primary School in Sutton-in-Ashfield, in recognition of Walk to School Week, which runs from 19th to 23rd May and is organised by the charity, Living Streets, to encourage healthy, active, and safe travel for young people.
Designed to help pupils stay safe on their journeys to and from school, the vests offer visibility on the road ensuring the children stand out to drivers and other road users.
Steven Champion, Headteacherat Forest Glade Primary School, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the generous donation of hi-vis vests from Barratt Homes. This donation not only helps keep our children safe, but also reflects the housebuilder’s meaningful commitment to giving back to the community.”
Located near Barratt Homes’ The Hawthorns development, Forest Glade Primary School is the latest recipient of the homebuilder’s commitment to promoting community safety. Barratt Homes has provided hi-vis equipment to schools across the country as part of a wider campaign to promote road safety and support local communities.
Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Ensuring children feel confident and safe on their school journeys is incredibly important to us, especially in the run-up to Walk to School Week.
“These hi-vis vests are a small but practical way to encourage active travel while also helping pupils stay visible, particularly during early mornings or gloomy weather.
“We are proud to support Forest Glade Primary School and help promote good habits for the future.”