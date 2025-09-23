Nottinghamshire Hospice and Portland College announce exciting new partnership to secure future of historic building

Nottinghamshire Hospice and Portland College are delighted to announce a new partnership that will see Fernleigh House on Woodborough Road – the long-standing home of Nottinghamshire Hospice – continue its legacy of service to the community under shared stewardship.

Portland College has acquired the iconic property, which has been home to Nottinghamshire Hospice since inception. As part of this purchase, Nottinghamshire Hospice will continue to administer vital end-of-life services from the site, while Portland College will repurpose the majority of the ground floor space to support 30 additional learners living with disabilities.

The Changing Shape of Care

Rachel Hucknall, CEO of Nottinghamshire Hospice, said: “The shape of care has changed considerably since we were founded in 1980 and this building has served our needs admirably over 45 years. As demand for our Hospice In Your Home service continues to grow, all of our end-of-life care is provided in people’s homes. We no longer need a large building to achieve that.”

Fernleigh House, Woodborough Road

Nottinghamshire Hospice supported 1 in 4 people who died in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire last year, receiving a referral for end-of-life care every 5 hours.

Continuing, Rachel said: “The majority of our funding comes from the generous individuals and businesses of our local community. As demand for our care continues to increase, it is vital that we ensure every pound we spend is spent well. Part of this is pooling resources wherever possible, so we are absolutely delighted to be working with Portland College – a charity that shares our values and passion for serving our community.”

In addition to the Hospice In Your Home service, the charity is also a local leader in wellbeing and bereavement counselling services, with over 370 people accessing bereavement support alone last year.

“Both our Wellbeing and Bereavement services are accessed by a range of people, but it is important they are available to as many communities as possible.” Continued Rachel.

“We have been running sessions in local community centres with huge success, and we will be continuing this approach - people can expect the same high quality care, but delivered more locally in a more accessible way.”

Two Charities, One Vision

The partnership between two of Nottinghamshire’s most respected charities marks a significant milestone in local charitable collaboration.

“In a time where the charity sector is under increasing financial pressure, it is inspiring to see two major local organisations working together. This partnership is not only a practical solution but a model of how charities can support one another while staying true to their mission,” added Rachel.

“Our care is delivered for free, but is not without cost. Working together with Portland College means more of our income can be spent directly helping patients and their families.”

Portland’s vision is that all people with disabilities will have a lifetime of opportunity. Based in Mansfield, with hubs on Forest Road West in Nottingham, and in Sutton, Kirkby, Newark and Worksop, Portland provides a range of education, care, mental health and employment services to people with disabilities across the county and beyond.

Portland College, part of the Portland Charity Group, delivers Ofsted Outstanding specialist further education programmes to around 300 people aged 16-25 with special educational needs each year. Portland is also a centre of excellence for Autism.

The purchase of Fernleigh House will enable more vulnerable people to access this service, which will focus on developing personal and independence skills, supporting health and well-being and helping people achieve their individual goals.

Dr Mark Dale, CEO of Portland Charity said “This partnership signals the start of an exciting journey for both charities and we are proud to be joining forces for the benefit of our local communities. Portland has been serving Nottinghamshire for 75 years and as the need for our service continues to grow, Fernleigh House provides the perfect setting for our young people.

We are proud of our Ofsted Outstanding provision, and as the only Outstanding Specialist Further Education College in Nottinghamshire, it is vital that we extend our city provision so more young people can benefit from the Portland experience.

Thanks to the generosity of Vaughandale Construction, we have made some adaptations to Fernleigh House at cost-price, creating a safe and sensory-rich learning environment for people with complex needs, and we were delighted to welcome our first group of learners earlier this month.”

Noel Williams, Director of Vaughandale Construction added "We are proud to have worked alongside Portland Charity and Nottinghamshire Hospice to carry out meaningful alteration works at the Woodborough Road campus, helping to support the vital services they provide to our community.”

A Legacy of Service

Fernleigh House has been part of Nottingham’s landscape since the 1850s and has served many purposes – from a private residence for notable figures like silk throwster William Windley and tobacco magnate John Player, to a city-run hostel and, most recently, Nottinghamshire Hospice. It has been a place of care, refuge and support for over a century and a half.

“We are proud that Fernleigh will continue to serve the people of Nottingham in new ways, while remaining a part of Nottinghamshire Hospice’s story,” Rachel added.

The sale and lease arrangement marks the beginning of a new chapter for Fernleigh and represents a commitment by both Nottinghamshire Hospice and Portland College to invest in innovative, inclusive, and community-focused care and education.