Nottinghamshire County Council praises students as they pick up A-Level exam results

Councillor Tracey Taylor, the council’s committee chairman for children and young people’s services said: ”Good luck and well done to anyone preparing to receive their exam results this week.

“Once again, students have completed their studies under extraordinary circumstances; throughout the year, they have dealt with further national lockdowns and accessing their education online. Some have had to self-isolate, possibly numerous times. Despite these challenges, young people have shown their ability to be resilient and to adjust to new ways of learning – they have much to celebrate and be proud of.

“The best of luck to those students who will be heading to sixth form, college, university or starting the job of their choice. For those who haven’t received the results they hoped for or who are still not sure of their next steps, there are plenty of options out there, including both academic and vocational routes.

Post 16 Centre, Valley Road, Worksop. A-Level results. Picture: Pupils going through clearing. w100819-1o

"I am aware that the restrictions of the past 18 months may have impacted on the emotional wellbeing of some students. The council has worked with schools and other partners to develop nationally-recognised resources to support the wellbeing of our young people, and this will remain a priority in the future.

“This is an opportunity to thank all school leaders, teachers and support staff who went above and beyond to ensure students were able to continue working towards their GCSE and post-16 qualifications this year. Their commitment to students is commendable.

“I would also thank the parents and carers who have supported their young people to complete their education and to prepare for a positive and fulfilling future.

“We have high aspirations for education in Nottinghamshire and exam results days are a time to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our students and teachers.”

Usually, students receive their results around mid to late August. Due to the pandemic, both result days have been pushed forward so students can log appeals if they need to.The Exams Helpline: 0800 100 900 offers additional assistance to students and their parents.